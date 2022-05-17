Everygame’s Frosty New Penguin Palooza w/Introductory Bonus

May 18, 2022 (Press Release) — The new Penguin Palooza slot game from Realtime Gaming is now available at Everygame Casino. Until June 15th, the casino is offering an up to $5000 introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new game. Players can deposit as little as $20 to qualify for this bonus.

Penguin Palooza is frosty fun with a great new game feature: Locking Scatters. The regular Scatter is an Igloo. As in many games, three Scatters trigger free spins. In this game, Free Spin wins are multiplied up to 5X. But this innovative new game also has a Locking Scatter, a Baby Emperor Penguin. The Locking Scatter with Re-Spins Feature is triggered when two or more Locking Scatter Symbols appear on the first four reels.

Locking Scatters freeze in place for the duration of free spins. Four Locking Scatters wins three re-spins on the fifth reel. Three Locking Scatters on the first three reels triggers two re-spins. With two Locking Scatters, Reels 3,4 and 5 re-spin.

This is a high volatility game with a max. payout of 50,000X the bet.

The partying penguins can be found in the download and instant play versions of the casino for desktop and laptop computers. It’s also in the mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.

PENGUIN PALOOZA INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Penguin Palooza

Min. deposit just $20

Code: PENGUIN150

Available until June 15, 2022

COMPETITION FOR TOP WEEKLY PRIZES CONTINUES UNTIL MAY 30TH

The $120,000 Flower Power bonus contest will award top players with up to $500 weekly bonuses until the end of the month. Everygame players earn points as they play games and every week the top 300 win $30,000 in prizes.

Everygame Casino already has a huge selection of real money online casino games, and it adds new titles every month. Last month it unveiled Fortunate Buddha, a Chinese-themed game with five jackpots. Next, the new Khrysos Gold is expected June 1st.