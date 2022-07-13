Everygame’s Sparkling New Gem Strike w/ RTG Cascading Reels

July 13, 2022 (Press Release) — The glittering new Gem Strike is coming to Everygame Casino on Wednesday, July 13th. Gem Strike is a low-volatility five-reel slot game with clusters of sparkling crystals spinning on Cascading Reels.

Until August 15th, players can claim an up to $5000 introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new game. Players qualify for this bonus when they deposit as little as $20.

Gem Strike from Realtime Gaming has the very unique cascading reels feature. After wins are paid out, winning symbols are removed and new ones tumble into their place. The new symbols can award additional wins. Cascading continues until there’s no winning combination. A prize multiplier builds up for successive wins from the same original spin, up to 3X.

Lightning Bolt scatters trigger up to 50 free spins with multipliers increasing up to 5X.

Since this is a low volatility game with chances for multiple wins on every spin, players can expect frequent payouts.

GEM STRIKE INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Gem Strike

Min. deposit just $20

Code: GEMSTRIKE150

Available July 13 – August 15, 2022

$270,000 CASINO BONUS CONTEST CONTINUES UNTIL SEPTEMBER 5TH

The $270,000 Beach Party bonus contest will continue to award $30,000 in prizes every week until September 5th. Everygame players earn points as they play games and every week the top 300 win up to $500 each.

Everygame Casino is known around the world for its huge selection of real-money online casino games. Every month they add at least one new slot game. The mouthwatering new Sweet 16 Blast with Cascading Wins, free games with multipliers and Bonus Bets was unveiled earlier this month. Nine Realms, a fantasy adventure game, is coming July 27th.