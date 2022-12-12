Festive Freebies at Cyberspins with the Christmas Countdown!

It’s the most favorite time of the year when you play CyberSpins. Make sure to play CyberSpins each day this month to unwrap your daily Christmas gifts.

The Festive Freebies is happening every day until December 24th. The Festive Freebies include everything from Hot Free Spins, Bonuses, to Free Chips.

CyberSpins is displaying an advent calendar that provides the special bonus code for that day and what the bonus is for. To claim your Christmas Countdown bonuses just log into your account daily and make sure you have made at least one deposit in the previous 30 days.

All bonuses and free spins are subject to wagering requirements. Daily codes are redeemable from 12:01am through 11:59pm. All bonuses will expire after 7 days, and free spins after 24 hours so make sure after you claim you go play your reward.

If you’re new and want to claim the Christmas bonuses, make your first deposit today and CyberSpins will match it 100% up to $500 plus credit 100 free spins. Make the second deposit and they will match it as well with 150% bonus up to $750 plus 90 free spins.

There’s plenty of other daily promotions too. Make sure to check out the promotions page each and every single day.