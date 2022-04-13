Free Chip for New Bunny Bucks Slot and Eggstravaganza

April 14, 2022 (Press Release) – The Easter Bunny has arrived at Slots Capital Casino with a basket full of bonuses and a brand-new game.

Easter weekend, all active players get a $5 Free Chip to try Bunny Bucks, a new game with Sticky Wilds and two progressive jackpots. Then, until April 30, they can also take 20 free spins on Eggstravaganza, an Easter treat from Rival Gaming.

When Easter Bunnies hop onto the screen in the new Bunny Bucks, they trigger up to 15 free spins. When the golden Easter Egg Wild appears in any corner position on the reels, it transforms into a Sticky Wild and duplicates itself in another four positions and triggers 2 free spins. There are two progressive jackpots in this new game from Arrow’s Edge. The Mystery Jackpot is usually won when it’s between $9,000 and $10,000. The Super Slots Jackpot is normally hit at $40,000 to $45,000.

Eggstravaganza is an Easter-themed three-reel slot from Rival Gaming. Adorable bunnies hop across the screen and colorful butterflies fly over the reels as Easter baskets, Easter bonnets and cuddly ducklings spin on its reels. Chocolate Bunnies can win up to 10 free spins.

In her casino blog at Slots Capital Casino this month, Slots Lotty discusses the origins of Easter and how it’s celebrated around the world today.

“So, why is Easter always on a different date? What’s up with that?!” laughed Lotty. “Turns out it’s the moon. The date is according to the lunisolar calendar — the Easter Bunny always comes 7 days after a full moon!”

BUNNY BUCKS INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Available April 14-17, 2022

Valid for new Bunny Bucks only

$5 FREE CHIP

Bonus code: BUNNY5

Win up to $180 (60X rollover)

$75 ADDED TO $25 DEPOSIT

Bonus code: BUNNY100

No max. cash-out (40X rollover)

EASTER CASINO BONUSES

Available to all monthly depositors April 17-30, 2022

20 Free Spins on Eggstravaganza

Bonus code: BUNNYFREE

Max. cash-out $180

Additional deposit bonuses to be played on Eggstravaganza, Queen of Hearts, Chicken Little and Chocolate Slots are also available. Details are available on the Promotions page of the casino website.