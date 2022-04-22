Free Spins Introductory Bonus on New Fortunate Buddha Slot

April 25, 2022 (Press Release) — The new Fortunate Buddha slot from Realtime Gaming is coming soon to Jackpot Capital Casino. Set in a tranquil cherry blossom forest, the medium volatility game has a free spins feature and five progressive jackpots. When it arrives on Wednesday, all active players can take 33 free spins.

A Smiling Buddha and a serene Lotus Blossom are high paying symbols. There are two scatters. Three or more Sacks of Coins trigger 6 free spins. Six or more Fortune Orbs starts the Fortune Link Feature.

The triggering Orbs are held in place for three re-spins. Additional Fortune Orbs appearing during free spins are also held. Collecting 15 Fortune Orbs wins the Super Grand Jackpot.

“Don’t let the calmness of the smiling buddha fool you,” said Jackpot Capital manager Oliver Smith. “This game gets really exciting when you’ve collected a lot of Orbs and are on the verge of winning a jackpot!”

FORTUNATE BUDDHA INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFERS

Available April 27-June 27, 2022

33 Free Spins on Fortunate Buddha

Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 15 days

Coupon code: FREE-FORTUNE

Players can win up to $180 during free spins.

125% Deposit Bonus — up to $1500

Includes 30 free spins on Fortunate Buddha

Bonus code: BUDDHA

Min. deposit $25. Playthrough: 30X.

50 free spins on last month’s new game, Copy Cat Fortune, are also still available.

COPY CAT FORTUNE INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFER

Available March 16 to May 16, 2022

50 Free Spins on Copy Cat Fortune

Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 30 days

Coupon code: CAT-FORTUNE

The Copy Cats are two adorable kittens that can duplicate stacks of symbols onto one or all of the other reels.