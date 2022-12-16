Free Spins on Christmas Slots at Slots Capital Casino

December 22, 2022 (Press Release) – Slots Capital Casino knows what slots players want for Christmas: free spins on festive slots! Starting Christmas Eve, all active players can take 20 free spins on Winter Wonders.

Then on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, everyone that’s made a deposit in the last month gets 50 free spins on the casino’s most popular Christmas game, Misfit Toyland. December 24 to January 12, everyone that deposits $25 will get $100 to play on their choice of five holiday games.

Misfit Toyland is a nostalgic game with Sticky, Expanding and Sinking Wilds. There’s a broken Jack-In-The-Box, a ragged Doll, a Cowboy riding a pig, a Nutcracker with a nut allergy and a square Bubble-blowing Wand on its reels. During regular spins, the Jack-In-The-Box is an expanding wild.

When three or more Santa symbols appear, players pick a toy to choose their bonus feature. Choosing the Broken Truck gets free spins with a Sticky Wild. Pick the Jack-in-the-Box and there are Expanding Wilds during free spins. In Sinking Ship free spins, a Sinking Wild expands downward. This favorite Christmas slot game is an Any-Way-Pays game with 243 possible winning combinations on every spin.

Winter Wonders is a festive game with traditional symbols of Christmas like Turkey Dinner, Stockings, Candy Canes, Holly, Presents and Candy Canes spinning on its five reels. Santa’s sleigh is the Scatter symbol in this low volatility game and can award ten free spins and up to 100 coins.

HOLIDAY BONUSES

Available December 24, 2022 to January 12, 2023

20 Free Spins on Winter Wonders

Bonus code: RUDOLPH20

Win up to $180. 60X rollover

All players that have made at least one deposit in previous 30 days are eligible.

Deposit $25 Get $100

Bonus code: XMASTREE100

No max. cashout.

60X rollover on deposit bonus

Valid for Misfit Toyland, Icepicks, Jack Frost, Snow Wonder and Reindeer Wild Wins.

Available to all players.

CHRISTMAS BONUS

Available December 25 and 26 only

50 Free Spins on Misfit Toyland

Available only December 25 to 26, 2022

Bonus code: NORTHPOLE50

Win up to $180. 60X rollover.

All players that have made at least one deposit in previous 30 days are eligible.

These bonuses are for holiday games in the casino’s large collection of slots from Rival. Slots Capital also has games from Arrow’s Edge, Qora Games, Saucify and Dragon Gaming, and recently added new games from Betsoft.

For New Years, active players can take 60 free spins on New Years Eve Reel Party and claim a 500% bonus to play on Panda Party, Party Parrot and Party on Deck. Details will be posted under the Promotions tab in the casino.

Slots Capital entertains players all over the world and is known for its generous player bonuses, VIP program and comp points.