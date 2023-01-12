Free Spins on Tarot Destiny Slot at Jackpot Capital Casino

Tarot Destiny, a mysterious and magical new game from Spin Logic, will be available at Jackpot Capital Casino on January 18th. Free spins are triggered by a Gypsy Fortune Teller and her Crystal Ball multiplies wins by 5000X.

Players can get 33 free spins with a deposit bonus until February 18th and 33 more free spins with a deposit bonus until April 18th.

There are ten fixed paylines in Tarot Destiny and two scatter symbols. There are two Scatters, one of which triggers a Hold and Spin feature and the other of which triggers up to 20 free spins.

Free spins are triggered when three or more Crystal Balls appear. The symbols on the middle reel remain in place during the first three free spins. There is a guaranteed minimum win of 20X the bet.

Up to 20 free games can be awarded by the Tarot Destiny scatter symbol.

Gypsy Fortune Tellers make up the Wild symbol. This feature appears only during free spins. Wilds multiply wins by up to 5000X by collecting values from Fish Money symbols. Pays up to 4993X for Diamond Money symbols on reels 1, 2, 4 and 5.

TAROT DESTINY: INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFERS

33 Free Spins on Tarot Destiny

Available to all players that have made a deposit in last 30 days

Bonus code: TAROT33

Win up to $180

Available until February 18, 2023

150% Deposit Bonus — up to $1500

Includes 33 free spins on Tarot Destiny

Bonus code: TAROTDESTINY

Min. deposit $35. Playthrough: 30X.

Available January 18 to April 18, 2023

ALIEN WINS COMING FEBRUARY 1ST

Alien Wins is Jackpot Capital’s next new game with Expanding Wilds that stick during free spins and multiply wins up to 8X.

