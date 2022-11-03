Free Spins Week with Tropical Flavors at Everygame Poker

November 7, 2022 (Press Release) – Everygame Poker players are hitting the beach for a week of tropical flavors and free spins on fun-in-the-sun games. During Free Spins Week, November 7th to 14th, depositing players can claim free spins on four slots from Nucleus Gaming including two new games: Party Paradise and Juicy Bonanza.

Also this week, blackjack players can win prizes up to $500 for designated winning hands.

Players hit the beach with icy coolers packed with surprises for an unforgettable tropical celebration in Party Paradise. With every spin, three to five Beer Coolers will appear. They remain closed until the reels stop and then open to reveal high-paying Coconut Cocktails or Cold Beers, instant cash prizes, Wilds or Scatters. Three or more Beer Cooler Scatters awards up to 10 free spins with an instant payout of 3000 coins.

The brand-new Juicy Bonanza has typical fruitie symbols including cherries and lemons, but in a very modern style. This game’s 3-4-5-4-3 neon grid gives 720 ways to win on every spin. The Scatter is a glittering Diamond — three or more anywhere on the reels pays an instant prize of up to 50X the bet. Fruit Salad symbols can award 8 free spins, which can be re-triggered up to 240 times.

All four games featured this week can be found under the Nucleus Games tab in the casino games section.

FREE SPINS BONUSES

Available November 7-14, 2022

30 Free Spins on Party Paradise

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: UTOPIA30

60 Free Spins on Juicy Bonanza

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: JUICY60

80 Free Spins on Tropical Splash

Min. deposit $75

Coupon code: SPLASH80

100 Free Spins on Diamond Strip

Min. deposit $100

Coupon code: DIAMOND100

In the bright and sunny Tropical Splash, towers of fruit collapse after paying out and three new symbols cascade into place. Any spin can trigger a Wild Berry Roll Rumble where up to four reels are entirely Wild.

Diamond Strip is a three-reel slot with the icons of the Las Vegas Strip as a backdrop. Three wild Double Diamond symbols wins 288X the bet plus another up to 88X random multiplier on top of that.

$2000 BLACKJACK JACKPOT PRIZES AVAILABLE UNTIL SUNDAY

Until Sunday, blackjack players can win extra prize money when they’re dealt Suited Blackjacks, or a Small Suite or Big Suite 21s. November 7-13 they can win up to $500 Blackjack Jackpot bonuses playing Blackjack 21, Double Draw or Perfect Pair, all found under the Tangente tab in the Casino section of the site.

Everygame Poker offers casino games from Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, Tangente and Worldmatch and hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network.