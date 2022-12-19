Freebies, Match Bonuses at Slotland, WinADay & CryptoSlots

December 20, 2022 (News Release) – Slotland, WinADay and CryptoSlots are giving players some special Christmas gifts that will give them extra playtime over the holidays.

Slotland and WinADay Casino are giving freebies to all active players (especially VIP players) and CryptoSlots is offering generous Cryptmas and New Year match bonuses.

“When all the Christmas shopping and preparations are done it’s time to have some holiday fun,” said manager Michael Hilary. “Our Christmas freebies and match bonuses will give players some extra spins on their favorite games!”

SLOTLAND CHRISTMAS BONUSES

Available December 19-26

Mini-Slot with up to $19 Free Cash (up to $40 for VIP players)

All players that have deposited at least $45 in the last 90 days are eligible

All players will receive this special free game in their newsletter. It’s also available on the casino’s Promotions page (https://www.slotland.eu/en/promotions).

200% Crypto Match Bonus

Available with cryptocurrency deposits of $30 – $500

Bonus code: CRYPTOCHRISTMAS

Can be redeemed twice.

Valid for ALL slots and Keno.

A 110% Holiday Match Bonus for selected games is also available. Redeem code: NORTHPOLE.

WINADAY CASINO CHRISTMAS BONUSES

Available December 20-26, 2022

$17 Freebie ($65 for VIP players)

Everyone that’s deposited $45 or more in the past 60 days is eligible.

Redeem code: XMASGIFT

Wager: 36x; Max Cash Out: 6x; Valid for all slots.

155% MATCH

Deposits $45 – $200

Redeem code: XMASWINS

May be redeemed twice. Wager: 40x; Max Cash Out: $500; Valid for Slots & Keno

An up to $88 New Year Freebie will be available December 30 – January 2. (Redeem code: FREEBIE2023)

CRYPTOSLOTS CHRISTMAS BONUSES

Available December 20-27, 2022

UP TO 111% Merry Cryptmas Match Bonus

77% on deposits $25 – $249; 99% on deposits $250 – $499; 111% on deposits over $500.

Redeem code: HOLIDAYWINS

May be redeemed twice. Wager: 42x.

Valid for Gangster Affair, Gypsy Charm High Limit, Ice Queen High Limit, Mysterious Lab, Secrets of Atlantis and Triple 7s only.

An up to $295 New Year’s Party Cash Pop Up bonus, valid for all slots and Keno, will also be available December 30 to January 2. (Redeem code: GOODBYE2022)

A pioneer in the online casino world, Slotland has been one of the world’s most trusted online casinos for more than 24 years. In 2008 they created WinADay with more unique premium slots and video poker as well as a huge selection of penny slots. Then came CryptoSlots, a cryptocurrency-only casino with a $1,000,000 Jackpot Trigger game and a Crypto Lotto awarding at least $10,000 every month.