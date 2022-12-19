Freerolls Tickets to $19K GTD Poker Holiday Tournaments

December 19, 2022 (Press Release) – Tis the season to be jolly – and play poker! Everygame Poker’s Poker Holiday Season tournaments start Monday, December 22nd and will award a total of $19,000 in prize money.

Next week there will also be satellites for two live events: The Festival Nottingham and the $200K WSOPC Caribbean.

Poker Holiday Season buy-ins start at just $10 and most of the eight daily poker tournaments will award $2000 to the winners — although a Deepstack event on Christmas Day has a $5000 guaranteed prize pool. The series features a variety of tournament formats: Superstack, Big Bounty, R&A, Deepstack R&A, Deepstack Turbo and Progressive Bounty. Players can win their way to any of these events in daily freerolls.

Satellites for The Festival Nottingham continue until Christmas Eve. The Final on Christmas Day will award a $2700 prize package that includes buy-in to the Main Event and a side event in Nottingham in February as well as luxury accommodation and $500 toward travel expenses.

Twice daily satellites for the $200K WSOPC Caribbean in St. Maarten start December 22nd. The winner of the Final on New Year’s Day will receive a $4200 prize package that includes buy-ins, all-inclusive accommodation and help with travel expenses.

Players can register for any of these events by clicking on them in the list of daily tournaments in the downloaded poker room or the instant play poker app.

Everygame Poker is the busiest poker room on the Horizon Poker Network. Its growing casino games section has slots and table games from four leading games providers.

POKER HOLIDAY SEASON TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

SUPERSTACK $2,000 GTD R&A

December 19th, 7:05 pm Eastern

Buy-in: $10 + $1

BIG BOUNTY $2,000 GTD

December 20th, 7:05 pm Eastern

Buy-in: $20 + $2

R&A $2,000 GTD

December 21st, 6 pm Eastern

Buy-in + fee: $10 + $1

DEEPSTACK R&A $2,000 GTD

December 22nd, 3 pm Eastern

Buy-in + fee: $10 + $1

DEEPSTACK TURBO $2,000

December 23rd, 7:05 pm Eastern

Buy-in + fee: $10 + $1

PROG BOUNTY $2,000 GTD

December 24th, 2 pm Eastern

Buy-in + fee: $10 + $1

DEEPSTACK $5,000 GTD

December 25th, 5:15 pm Eastern

Buy-in + fee: $50 + $5

R&A $2,000 GTD

December 26th, 3 pm Eastern

Buy-in + fee: $10 + $1

THE FESTIVAL NOTTINGHAM SATELLITES SCHEDULE

Winners of each satellite will receive a ticket to the Final.

Step Satellites

Daily until December 24th at 4:10 pm and 8:10 pm Eastern

Buy-in: $6+$0.60

Last Chance

Sunday, December 25th at 3 pm Eastern

Buy-in: $8+$0.80

Final

$2700 prize package awarded

Sunday, December 25th at 5 pm Eastern

Buy-in: $100+$9

WSOPC CARIBBEAN SATELLITE SCHEDULE

Winners of each satellite will receive a ticket to the Final.

Step Satellites

December 22nd to 31st

5:10 pm & 9:10 pm Eastern — buy-in: $9 + $0.90

7:10 pm Eastern — buy-in: $5 + $0.50

Last Chance satellite

January 1st, 2023, 3 pm Eastern

Buy-in: $10 + $1

Final

$4200 prize package awarded

Sunday, January 1st, 2023, 5 pm Eastern

Buy-in: $160 + $15