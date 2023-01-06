Get $500 Cash Fast Playing Cyberspins Toboggan Bingo Tourney

Get $500 in cash fast! Get ready for a toboggan ride of bingo fun and excitement every week as Cyberspins give s you a chance to win $500 in cash every week!

Hold on tight for a thrilling bingo ride of a lifetime playing CyberSpins’ Toboggan Bingo Tourney every week this month. Make sure to put your warm clothes on when you take a ride of bingo fun as you speed your way to $500 in cash every week starting on Monday at 12:01am and running through 11:59pm on Tuesday in the New Year’s Bingo room.

The Tobboggan Bingo Tourney will offer speedie top of the hour games and mid-hour games offering special prizes worth $60. The goal is to win as many special games as you can. The more games you win the higher your ranking on the leaderboard is. Cards are just 0.50 each and is offering a special card offer of buy 7 get 3 free.

Prizes

1st place- $500 Cash

2nd place- $250 Cash

3rd place- $125 Cash

4th place- $75 Free Play Bonus

5th place- $50 Free Play Bonus

6th-10th place- $25 Free Play Bonus

11th-20th place- $15 Free Play Bonus

21st-30th place- $10 Free Play Bonus

31st-40th place- $5 Free Play Bonus

All free play bonuses are subject to 35x wagering at Cyberspins. Only active players who have funded their account within the last 7 days are eligible to participate.