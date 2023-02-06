Get 99 Free Spins + $111 Tokens, + 350 Free Spins

Discover what destiny has in store for you in February by diving into the deep waters of surprise. With Uptown Aces’ February Bonus Package, you’ll get 99 Free Spins plus $111 Tokens, plus 350 Free Spins.

Take a leap of faith and head over to Uptown Aces this month and dive into deep waters to discover what destiny has in store for you. There will be free spins, free chips, deposit and reload bonuses, and a wealth of jackpots waiting for you.

There is no limit to how much luck you can have when playing Uptown Aces. You can be sure that Uptown Aces will provide you with all the extra bonuses you need to be a successful and lucky player.

Whether you want to claim 100 free spins twice daily, a 200% deposit match, or a $111 free chip, there are endless opportunities and bonus chances to boost your bankroll. In other words, you can decide exactly how much you want to claim.

Get double comps

Enjoy double comp points on ALL your wagers this month when you play our highlighted slots!

Cash Bandits: The original slot with 25 paylines and the Vault feature, where you can get 90 free spins and x12 prizes! Thousands of players have won big with this bonus feature!

The sequel to Cash Bandits doesn’t disappoint! Featuring 25 reels and medium variance, you’re in for some epic bonus features. Whenever you spin, you could win one of two progressive jackpots!

3D graphics and a very high variance make Cash Bandits 3 the third game in the series! Play up to 390 free games at x23 and trigger the all-new Vault Feature for revamped wild symbols and bonus features!

Are you looking for a new player welcome bonus before you join Uptown Aces? In order to stay competitive and remain in the top tier of online casinos, Uptown revamped its welcome package. In the new bonus structure, players will now have the opportunity to win up to $8,888 on their first deposit.