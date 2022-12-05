Get a 110 Spins Deal on Santa’s Reel at Red Dog

Play Red Dog Casino and Feel the Magic of Christmas as Santa is reel and he’s got The 110 Spins Deal for you!

There’s no doubt in Red Dog’s mind that Santa is real. He’s so sure that he had an epiphany that Santa is truly for REELS. Red decided to give away 110 free spins on Santa’s Reel Wheel to celebrate the Christmas month just for making a $10 deposit.

110 Free Spins

Use bonus code REELDEAL to claim your free spins after making a minimum qualifying deposit. Remember to redeem your code five times with five different deposits. You’ll get 110 spins on the popular Santa’s Reel Wheel game.

To qualify, you need to deposit $10 with Neosurf, $20 with BTC, LTC, ETH, USDT, Flexepin, and $20 with a credit card. While the promotion is active, you can use bonus code REALDEAL five times. There’s a $10 maximum bet. The maximum payout is 30x your deposit. There’s a 35x wagering requirement on the bonus and deposit.

The promotion includes Keno, Scratch Cards, Board Games, Slots, and Real-Series Video Slots. Santa’s Reel Wheel is the only slot with free spins.