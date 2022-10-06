Get a Massive Bonus of up to 250% at Vegas Crest Casino

It’s Bonus Bonanza time over at Vegas Crest! Get a 250% bonus twice a week in our exclusive Bonus Bonanza promotion this month!

It’s Bonus Bonanza time! Play Vegas Crest this month and take part in the Bonus Bonanza to play more of your favorite casino games. Claim up to 250% extra not once, but twice a week. Depending on your VIP status you could claim the max 250% or the minimum of 125%.

To claim just make your first deposit of the day of at least $30 and select the Bonus Bonanza offer in the cashier. Once the deposit has completed the bonus will be automatically credited.

Bonus Bonanza

Deposit $30-$54.99 and claim 125% Casino Bonus

Deposit $55 ore more and claim 150% Casino Bonus

Deposit $125 or more and are VIP and claim 250% Casino Bonus

This promotion is valid every Monday and Tuesday during the month of October. The bonus can be claimed with just the first deposit of the day. The bonus cannot be claimed with any other bonus and will expire 7 days after being claimed. All bonus funds are subject to a wagering requirement of 40x the amount.

Don’t forget if you are new to Vegas Crest you can claim 10 free no deposit spins upon signup and then $2,500 in welcome bonuses with the first two deposits.