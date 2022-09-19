Get Double Rewards on Select Slots at Miami Club Casino

Earn rewards points on every wager, on any game, and redeem them for casino bonuses! Get DOUBLE rewards in September on Caribbean Gold, California Gold, and City of Gold!

Miami Club makes sure its players have the chance to earn rewards while playing their favorite games. As soon as you become a real money player you gain instant access to the Miami Club program.

How the program works is like this. Every wager made on the games are converted to points. The system reviews the total bets every hour and converts the following wagers into rewards points; slots/keno- 160 rewards points for $100 in wagers, video poker- 50 rewards points for $100 in wagers, blackjack/roulette- 30 rewards points and craps/baccarat, table games 60 rewards points. A minimum of 2,000 points can be redeemed at a time.

Earn rewards points on all wagers made no matter the game, and then redeem the points for casino bonus credits. The entire month of September earn double rewards when you play City of Gold, Caribbean Gold and California Gold slots.

Get started today earning your next reward at Miami Club Casino! New players can start earning instantly too! New players receive $800 in casino bonuses. The first eight deposits will be matched 100% up to $100. Wagering for the welcome bonus offer is only 20x the bonus amount.