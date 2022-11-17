Get Fired Up for the World Cup with a $10,000 Prize Pool!

Join Red Stag’s World Cup Warm Up Tournament for some great competition action and prizes

It’s about that time again, time for the World Cup and Red Stag isn’t wasting any time celebrating. The World Cup Warm Up tournament is underway running from now through November 18th. Get in on the action for just $6.99 with daily rebuy backs. You don’t have to be a fan to celebrate and show off your skills!

Don’t let this once in every four years opportunity pass you by! Get your competitive spirit ready when you join the World Cup Warm Up tournament competition. The event will take place on the Super Soccer Slots. The entry fee is only $6.99 with daily free rebuys available.

The opening kickoff is around the corner, are you ready and fired up? Use bonus code GOAL for your daily free rebuy back. This bonus code can be claimed by active accounts only meaning who have made a deposit in the previous 30 days.

To claim just make your rebuy and then contact the 24/7 live support team to claim your rebuy back. The coupon can be claimed once a day until November 18th. Red Stag’s bonus rules apply.