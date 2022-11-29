Get Sloto’Cash Casino’s Free Player Winter Edition Magazine

November 28, 2022 (Press Release) – Christmas is on the way – and so is the winter edition of SlotoCash Casino’s free player magazine.

This issue of Sloto Magazine has coupons for free spins and huge bonuses as well as a holiday Trivia Contest, a password for a Free Roll Slot Tournament and tips for empowering your life. As always, the centerfold is a three-month calendar of bonuses and there are pages of coupons to get extra play time this winter.

“As we wrap up another year, we take a look at the Hottest Games of 2022 — the slots that have had the Most Spins, Most Wagers and Best Payout Rates,” said casino manager Stephen Vaughn. “Since we’re always looking forward too, this issue also gives a sneak peak at what we have in store in the coming year.”

What’s Coming in 2023? looks at new and exciting developments in the works at Sloto’Cash Casino including the introduction of Bitcoin Lightening and the new Mr. Sloto’s Crypto Site that explains how quick and easy it is to use cryptocurrency for online casino deposits. There’s also news about a new gamification website where players will earn points, badges and prizes by completing missions in the casino.

There are two feature articles to help players take control and thrive in these crazy times. This issue’s Sloto School article gives Tips for Climate Action, and the Sloto Lifestyle feature gives ideas for being financially smarter in the New Year.

With all eyes on Qatar this winter, the magazine’s editor has some World Cup predictions – their favorites for the Top 5 and a couple of underdogs they think could really surprise the world.

The Games Rally continues with re-caps of recently introduced games like Count Cashtacular, Merlin’s Riches, Divas of Darkness and this year’s new Christmas game, Santa’s Reel Wheel. There’s also a sneak preview of new games that will launch this winter including Goblins: Gluttony of Gems and Mermaid Royale.

The Santa vs Rudolph slots trilogy is always popular this time of year. This issue includes a Double Comp Points offer for Return of Rudolph, Rudolph’s Revenge and Rudolph Awakens.

In the latest chapter of the Life and Adventures, Mr. Sloto rescues young Sloto Jr. from kidnappers.

As the New Year approaches, this issue includes its annual Luck Horoscopes which includes suggestions for the best games for players born under each sign of the zodiac.

All players registered at Sloto’Cash Casino receive a complimentary copy of Sloto Magazine four times a year. The Winter 2022 issue is now on its way to players all over the world.