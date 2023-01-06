Grab a New Year Bonus Package at Uptown Aces

Get lucky at Uptown Aces in 2023! With their 2023 New Year’s Bonus Package, you’ll get three sets of 23 Free Spins and a $123 Token!

Uptown Aces Casino is calling on 2023 to be the massive year of luck. We’ve all made it this far, might as well keep going and try your luck throughout the month with a brand-new 2023 New Year’s Bonus Package.

Uptown Aces is splurging big time this month with free spins, cash giveaways, deposit bonus packs, free chips and tons more. The 2023 New Year’s Bonus Package is all you need to become a big winner this year. Redeem the 123% bonus first followed by a 223% match then 3 different 23 free spins offers and then a huge $123 free chip.

Weekly Promos

100 Spins $25+ EASYWINREALM 2x Daily (10x Roll Over!)

Added Spins $25+ RUNWITHCOMPS-77 Monthly Pack Double Comps

350 Spins $25+ EDITORS-1 Monthly Pack More Info (30x)

123% $25+ 2023BONUS-1 Monthly Pack +25 Spins (30x)

223% $25+ 2023BONUS-2 Monthly Pack +25 Spins (30x)

$123 Free – 2023BONUS-3 Monthly Pack Complete Above

If you haven’t taken advantage of the new player welcome bonus over at Uptown Aces now is the time to do so. Uptown is welcoming all new players with a massive welcome bonus worth $8,888.