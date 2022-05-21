High Seas Quest and Wild West Adventure Free Spins Week

May 23, 2022 (Press Release) — In its casino games section this week, Everygame Poker is featuring two full-featured slots in its Nucleus Gaming collection. March 23 to 30th, depositing players can get free spins on Bandits and Bounties and Wins Ahoy.

Next week all active players can also get 25 free blackjack bets. (10 free spins on new slots and 25 free blackjack bets starting May 23rd)

Bandits and Bounties is a brand-new wild west game with a Sticky Wild (a Sheriff’s Badge) that holds for 2 more spins. The Scatter is a Wanted Poster. Three or more trigger 10 free spins with extra Sticky Wilds and Multiplier Wilds. If a spin has no win, a random symbol can stick for a free re-spin, or the Wild Boost will increase the chances of a Sticky Wild on the next spin.

In Wins Ahoy, pirates steal adjacent symbols and add them to their collection of stolen booty. When the Admiral appears, he returns the booty to the Navy and wins a payout equivalent to three of a kind. Skull and Crossbones scatters trigger free spins that begin with a pirate ship and a navy ship in opposite corners of the grid. They move closer to each other with each spin. Free spins continue until they meet. Players can get up to 1000 free spins.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS

May 23-30, 2022

40 Free Spins on Bandits and Bounties

Min. deposit $25

Coupon codes: BOUNTY40

70 Free Spins on Wins Ahoy

Min. deposit $50

Coupon codes: CAPTAIN70

FREE BLACKJACK BETS

Also this week (May 23-29) everyone can place 25 $2 blackjack bets for free — and win up to $250. The bets are available to all active players as soon as they logon to any of the casino’s ## blackjack games.

Everygame Poker is the main poker site on the Horizon Poker Network. It also has a full Casino Games section with slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch.