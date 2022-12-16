Holiday Fun w/ Christmas Free Spins and Free Blackjack Bets

December 19, 2022 (Press Release) – It’s Christmas Free Spins Week at Everygame Poker. December 19th to 26th, depositing players can claim free spins on two slots from Nucleus Gaming including A Christmas Journey, a cluster pay slot featuring Frosty, Rudolph and Santa. Also this week, everyone can place 25 free blackjack bets.

With a snow covered mountain town in the background, everyone’s favorite Christmas characters spin on the reels of A Christmas Journey. There are no paylines – any cluster of five symbols is a winner. A Holiday Meter keeps track as players collect clusters. Filling the Holiday Meter with clusters of every symbol wins 10 free spins.

This Christmas, players can also get free spins on The Golden Inn, a happy Irish pub where rainbows lead to pots of gold. Golden Horseshoes win free spins and Wild Shamrocks multiply wins up to 3X.

Both games featured this week can be found under the Nucleus Games tab in the casino games section.

FREE SPINS BONUSES

Available December 19-26, 2022

45 Free Spins on The Golden Inn

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: GOLDEN45

75 Free Spins on A Christmas Journey

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: XMAS75

FREE BLACKJACK BETS

Over the Christmas holiday (December 19-25), everyone gets 25 free blackjack bets at Everygame Poker. The free $2 bets are automatically available when logging on to Blackjack 21 under the Tangente tab in the casino games section.

Entertaining players all over the world, Everygame PokerEverygame Poker (Casino Page) offers casino games from Betsoft, Nucleus Gaming, Tangente and Worldmatch and hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network.