Hop in Fast to Win Slots Million/Wazdan’s €/£150k Cash Drop

From the 16th – 29th of January, Wazdan’s Mystery Drop Network Promotion will offer a total of €150.000 in cash prizes, you will be able to take part at Slots Million.

What if we told you that for almost all of the entire month of January, the Wazdan slots are going to get even more enticing for this Chinese New Year?

In Wazdan’s Mystery Drop Network Promotion, which runs from the 16th of January until the 29th of the same month, there will be over €150.000 in cash prizes up for grabs – and you can be a part of it, right here on Slots Million.

This is an amazing promotion that Slots Million and Wazdan have put together to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

You have three simple steps to follow in order to participate in Wazdan’s Mystery Drop promo for some extra fun on this first day of the Rabbit year. With prizes ranging from €20 to €1000, this is your chance to get some extra excitement for the new year! There is a good reason why the rabbit is regarded as a symbol of prosperity, abundance, and good luck.

Would you like to know how you can get in on the Mystery Drops? All you need to do is to follow these three simple steps and you will be good to go.

Log into your Slots Million account and click on the promotions page. Here it will open any of the qualifying games. Confirm that you want to take part in this fantastic promotion by clicking join now. Make a real money wager on any of the games to have a chance at a Mystery Drop.

In order to qualify, you have to play any of the following games; 9 Coins Hold the Jackpot Cash Infinity, Power of Sun Svarog, Burning Stars 3, Magic Spins, Fortune Reels, 9 Lions, Hot Slot Magic Pearls and Burning Sun.

A person can win as many cash drops as they wish, and there is no limit to how many they can win. All prizes will be paid out in cash, so wagering is not required in order to receive them.