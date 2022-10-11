Hot Slots Promo, Free Spins on 3 New Slots at Everygame

October 10, 2022 (Press Release) – Everygame Poker is giving free spins on three Hot Slots this week, and giving everyone 15 free Blackjack bets. The featured slots are all brand new games from Betsoft: Captains Quest, Winds of Wealth and Wilds of Fortune.

In the new Captain’s Quest: Treasure Island, players set sail with a legendary pirate Captain searching the high seas for treasure. The Captain is an Expanding Wild that nudges up or down to fill an entire reel. Three of these Wild reels trigger ten free spins. During free spins, all Wild reels become Treasure Reels that can multiply wins up to 40X or more.

Set in a tranquil pink Japanese cherry orchard, Winds of Wealth has an innovative new bonus feature to increase wins. Scatters award up to 25 free spins and an instant cash prize. During free spins, the lowest value symbols blow off the reels, leaving space for the higher value symbols to blow into their place.

Wilds of Fortune transports players to an old-school Las Vegas casino where sounds of soothing lounge music and the bells and whistles of slot machines fill the air. Wilds of Fortune has classic slots symbols on its reels and big money bonus features: Money Bag scatters that award instant cash prizes and Expanded Wild reels that trigger free re-spins.

FREE SPINS ON HOT SLOTS

Available October 10-17, 2022 only

50 Free Spins on Captain’s Quest: Treasure Island

Min. deposit $35

Coupon code: PIRATE50

70 Free Spins on Winds of Wealth

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: GUST70

100 Free Spins on Wilds of Fortune

Min. deposit $75

Coupon code: FORTUNES100

FREE BLACKJACK BETS

Also this week (October 10-16), everyone gets 15 free blackjack bets. The free $2 bets are automatically available when logging on to any blackjack game.

Everygame Poker is well known for its busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network. It also has slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch in its expanding Casino Games section.