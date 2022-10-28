It’s Halloween at Red Stag Casino! Claim Treats, No Tricks!

All treats no tricks over at Red Stag! It’s almost Halloween time and Red Stag is celebrating a little early. There’s all treats no tricks here.

Claim a variety of bonuses available each day of the weekend including all-day coupon codes, special promos available to claim twice with free spins and tons more extras.

125% Bonus All Day

Claim bonus WITCHES125 for an extra 125% on all deposits at least $25.

145% Bonus All Day

Claim bonus WITCHES145 for an extra 145% on all deposits at least $55.

Double Comp Points

No code needed just play The Wicked Witches to receive double comp points now through October 31st.

Make sure to log in each day through Monday October 31st to see what other treats Red Stag has in store for you. New to Red Stag? There’s tons of treats available to claim no matter which day of the month it is. New players receive $2,500 in free casino cash plus 500 free spins with the first seven deposits.

1st deposit- 275% plus 100 spins on Dolphin Reef

2nd deposit- 175% plus 100 spins on Fat Cat

3rd deposit- 100% plus 50 spins on Funky Chicken

4th deposit- 175% plus 50 spins on Cool Bananas

5th deposit- 100% plus 25 spins on City of Gold

6th deposit- 150% plus 25 spins on Cherry Blossoms

7th deposit- 275% plus 150 spins on King Tiger