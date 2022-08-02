It’s Time for a Super Starz Adventure at Bitstarz Casino!

Get ready for the Super Starz Level Up Adventure where gamers unite, and mobile phones had antennas, the Golden Girls were still alive, the arcades were booming, and cars had cranks.

BitStarz level up adventures are always epic, but this new one that just started is guaranteed to blow all the others out of the water. From now through September 9th retro back to the 80s where Nintendo-inspired nostalgia is all you need.

Become your own superstar when you pass through the levels and have a chance at winning a $50,000 individual prize plus another $10,000 in cash prizes. Play any game BitStarz offers, reach the next level, collect your prize for the current level, and continue on to the next one.

The competition has 40 different levels with each one awarding a special prize. Be the first player to reach level 40 and you will win the top award of $10,000 all by yourself.

Only real money bets count towards the promotion. Table games and BitStarz originals contribute 5% towards the progression of each level. All prizes are subject to just 10 wagering. BitStarz will help you get started by matching the first four deposits with a total of $500 in casino cash.