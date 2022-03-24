It’s Time to Celebrate Happy Hour at Slots Million Casino

Friday’s are Merrier with Slots Million’s Happy Hour Celebration, Join the Fun Every Friday between 7pm – 11pm

We know the work week just started, but we need something to look forward to, and that something is Slots Million’s Happy Hour celebration Friday evening. You can get 50% more Friday from 7pm-11pm.

So how does Happy Hour work? Well, it works like any other bonus offer. If you haven’t played Slots Million yet, sign up, and make a deposit of at least $20 on Friday between 7:00pm and 11pm to get your match bonus.

Your match bonus could be as high as 50% depending on how loyal you are to Slots Million.

20% up to $20

30% up to $30

40% up to $40

50% up to $50

The Happy Hour bonuses have to be redeemed within three days of claiming them. There’s a 48x wagering requirement on all bonuses, including deposits. The maximum bet is $5.

To claim this Happy Hour special, you have to be an existing player. You can sign up right now so you’re ready for Friday. New players get 100 free spins plus a 100% match on their first deposit.