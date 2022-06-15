Jackpot Capital Launching RTG’s New Meerkat Misfits Slot

June 14, 2022 (Press Release) – Jackpot Capital Casino is adding another new game on Wednesday. The new Meerkat Misfits is a high volatility game with four Wilds with up to 4X multipliers.

When the new game arrives, all active players can take 44 free spins. A deposit bonus that includes another 40 free spins is also available until August 15th.

In this fast-paced new 30 payline five-reel, four meerkats patrol the African savannah: Scout Meerkat, Hunter Meerkat, Muscle Meerkat and Commander Meerkat. All four are Multiplying Wild symbols.

Scatters can trigger free games with a new Stages Feature. Three Scatters trigger the first seven free spins. The next stage is another eight free spins where all Wilds turn to Hunter Meerkat Wilds that double wins.

In Stage 3 – another nine free spins — Muscle Meerkat Wilds triple wins. In the fourth and final stage, players get 10 free spins with Commander Meerkat Wilds that multiply wins 4X.

MEERKAT MISFITS: INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFERS

Available June 15 – August 15, 2022

44 Free Spins on Meerkat Misfits

Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 15 days

Coupon code: MISFITS

Players can win up to $180 during free spins.

150% Deposit Bonus — up to $1500

Includes 40 free spins on Meerkat Misfits

Bonus code: MEERKAT

Min. deposit $45. Playthrough: 30X.

Introductory free spins on Khrysos Gold, which launched earlier this month, are also still available.

KHRYSOS GOLD INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFERS

Available until August 1, 2022

33 Free Spins on Khrysos Gold

Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 15 days

Coupon code: KHRYSOSGOLD

Players can win up to $180 during free spins.

Khrysos Gold is a tribute to the Greek god of gold and features RTG’s new Slippery Wild