Jackpot Capital Spin a Win Bonus Wheel on New Neon Wheel 7s

August 29, 2022 (Press Release) – Realtime Gaming’s new Neon Wheel 7s is coming to Jackpot Capital Casino on August 31st.

It has a Bonus Wheel that awards instant prizes. Until Halloween, all active players can take 33 free spins on the new game from Realtime Gaming, and claim a 150% deposit bonus that includes another 30 free spins.

Against a backdrop of pink and blue neon lights and a throbbing disco soundtrack, the new Neon Wheel 7s is a medium volatility three-reel slot game with five paylines and traditional fruitie symbols: Bars and 7s.

Wilds triple any win they’re part of. Three Scatters trigger the Bonus Wheel Feature which players can spin to win an up to 100X win multiplier, free spins where all wins are doubled, or the game’s $5000 instant jackpot.

NEON WHEELS: INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFERS

Available August 31 – October 31, 2022

33 Free Spins on Neon Wheel 7s

Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 15 days

Coupon code: NEONWHEEL7

Players can win up to $180 during free spins.

150% Deposit Bonus — up to $1500

Includes 30 free spins on Neon Wheel 7s

Bonus code: NEONWHEEL

Min. deposit $35. Playthrough: 30X.

DORAGON’S: INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFERS

Available until October 17, 2022

Doragon’s Gems, a high volatility game with cascading wins, free games with multipliers, Bonus Bets and a Buy feature, was released earlier this month and introductory bonuses are available until October 17th.

44 Free Spins on Doragon’s Gems

Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 15 days

Coupon code: DORAGONS-GEMS

Players can win up to $180 during free spins.

Jackpot Capital Casino has a huge selection of slots and table games from Realtime Gaming. Most games are also available in its mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.