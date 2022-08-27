Jackpot Capital Spin a Win Bonus Wheel on New Neon Wheel 7s

August 29, 2022 (Press Release) – Realtime Gaming’s new Neon Wheel 7s is coming to Jackpot Capital Casino on August 31st.
It has a Bonus Wheel that awards instant prizes. Until Halloween, all active players can take 33 free spins on the new game from Realtime Gaming, and claim a 150% deposit bonus that includes another 30 free spins.
Against a backdrop of pink and blue neon lights and a throbbing disco soundtrack, the new Neon Wheel 7s is a medium volatility three-reel slot game with five paylines and traditional fruitie symbols: Bars and 7s.
Wilds triple any win they’re part of. Three Scatters trigger the Bonus Wheel Feature which players can spin to win an up to 100X win multiplier, free spins where all wins are doubled, or the game’s $5000 instant jackpot.
NEON WHEELS: INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFERS
Available August 31 – October 31, 2022
33 Free Spins on Neon Wheel 7s
Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 15 days
Coupon code: NEONWHEEL7
Players can win up to $180 during free spins.
150% Deposit Bonus — up to $1500
Includes 30 free spins on Neon Wheel 7s
Bonus code: NEONWHEEL
Min. deposit $35. Playthrough: 30X.
DORAGON’S: INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFERS
Available until October 17, 2022
Doragon’s Gems, a high volatility game with cascading wins, free games with multipliers, Bonus Bets and a Buy feature, was released earlier this month and introductory bonuses are available until October 17th.
44 Free Spins on Doragon’s Gems
Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 15 days
Coupon code: DORAGONS-GEMS
Players can win up to $180 during free spins.
Jackpot Capital Casino has a huge selection of slots and table games from Realtime Gaming. Most games are also available in its mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.
