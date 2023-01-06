Join Casino Extreme’s ICY CASH SPLASH TOURNAMENT!

New beginnings new Icy Cash Splash competition worth $33,000 over at Casino Extreme

January is the month for new beginnings and amazing cash prizes! Casino Extreme is hosting the first tournament competition of the year; Icy Cash Splash! Play for a share of the $33,000 prize pool when you deposit and wager on the qualified games.

Points are earned for every $50 wagered and for every deposit made, so the more you play the better chances you have at grabbing one of the guaranteed cash prizes.

Deposit Points Earned

$20-$49.99 1 point

$50-$99.99 5 points

$100-$199.99 15 points

$200 or more 50 points

All cash prizes have no wagering requirements. Free chips are subject to 40x wagering and has a 3x max cashout. Game play can be made on non-progressive slots only. The maximum allowed bet is $10 per hand. Once opted in to the competition all eligible games will be displayed.

Join the competition with more bang for your buck! Casino Extreme is welcoming new players with a $3,000 welcome bonus. The welcome package is broken down into six different parts. The first six deposits will be matched up to $500. Use bonus code EXTREME to receive instant credit when you sign up.