Join Slotslv to Play Winning Progressive Jackpots!

Looking for Some Exciting Progressive Jackpots? Then Head Over to Slotslv for A Night With Cleo or 777 Deluxe for a Chance to Win $96K

There’s nothing more boring than the week dragging on, and everyone waiting patiently for the weekend to get here! Why not finish the week off with a few progressive jackpots when you play Slots.lv? Slots.lv offers several jackpot games with each one paying out massively, some even life-changing amounts. For example, Slots.lv’s 777 Deluxe slot has a progressive jackpot that is worth $96k right now.

Another nice size progressive prize is on the A Night With Cleo slot its jackpot is worth, are you ready for this, $342k! Another fun and exciting jackpot game is Gold Rush Gus, ole Mr. Gus is paying out $59k if your lucky enough to hit his progressive prize.

There are 56 progressive jackpot games total across Slots.lv platform, of course too many to name, but you get the idea! To help get your weekend on a roll Slot. lv is offering all its players a Weekly Double Up Bonus and a nice size welcome bonus, if you’re a new player.

The welcome bonus is worth $1,000 on the first deposit with coupon code HELLOSLOTS200, a 200% match, and then a $22 free no deposit bonus with coupon code SLOTS22 to try out the games. Play Slots.lv today and grab one of the many jackpots!