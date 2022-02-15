Let Romance Be Your Guide with a Night in Venice at Slotland

Slotland New Slot of the Month is Made for Romance, Experience a Night in Venice and Indulge in Some Slot Love!

This month, Slotland’s Game of the Month is none other than Night in Venice. It’s February, the month of love, so what better way to celebrate than with this game? Earn daily bonuses and monthly cash prizes this month.

You get a 60% bonus when you deposit $30-$500. You can use bonus code GOTMCRYPTO twice a day and it’s valid only on Night in Venice. Wagering is 27x.

When you deposit $30-$300, the second bonus is worth 44%. Use bonus code GOTM44 twice a day to play Night in Venice. The bonus and deposit have to be wagered 25x.

How about a little extra cash from your spins? You’ll earn tickets into the monthly contest when you boost your daily balance with the extra bonus codes above. We’re giving away one ticket for every 100 spins on the new game Night in Venice.

Monthly Contest Prizes

1st place- $300

2nd and 3rd place- $150

4th and 5th place- $100

6th-10th place- $50

For the March 17th contest, all winners are selected at random. Cash outs for monthly contest wins are 2x the bonus amount.