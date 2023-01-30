Live Casino Pit Boss Promotions at Mr Green Casino

On select tables at Mr Green’s Elite Lounge, there is always a Pit Boss on hand to assist you. The Pit Boss Drop is available across all qualifying LIVE tables in the Elite Lounge table collection.

When you play at one of these select tables, keep an eye out for his amazing exclusive rewards which will instantly reward you with anything ranging from Cash prizes to exciting mini promotions as you play.

Now that we’ve changed things up a bit, it’s time to introduce a new feature – The Pitt Boss Drop! The Pit Boss promotion is currently in full swing over at Mr Green’s table games of all kinds. A Pitt Boss is always willing to surprise players at any time of the day or night by handing out random prizes at any of the tables at any time of the day or night.

Cashback Time

Watch out for the cashback clock on the website. During this promotion, you will have the opportunity to collect cashback on all of your net losses from your table in a time-sensitive manner.

Blackjack Race

In the event that you see the Pit Boss Blackjack Race timer, it is time to land those blackjacks in order to receive a $10 cash reward and $5 for every blackjack the dealer lands.

Double Win- Side Bets

It’s time to activate the Double Win-Side Bets timer for a chance to win double the payouts for any Perfect Pairs or 21+3 bets you place.

Red or Black Time

Pit Boss is activating the Red or Black time game by choosing one of the two colors, red or black, to select the color of the winning entry. In Ruby Roulette, if you place a wager on the chosen color and win the game four times in a row, you will receive an extra $25.

Pit Boss Sundays

Sunday Fundays have been around for a long time and we all know what they are. During Pit Boss Sundays, you will be able to indulge in all Pit Boss Specials available at all tables during the period of 14:00 through 18:00.

The Elite Lounge Party

In the Elite Lounge, you’ll find yourself in the right place at the end of each month on the last Saturday. In the heart of the party, there is a full blast of party music, the tables are decorated, and the Pit Boss is showing specials to every table.