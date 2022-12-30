Mr Green’s €6,500,000 Slot Drop Win Random Cash Prizes

Finish out 2022 and say hello to 2023 with winning daily cash drops playing Mr Green.

Don’t forget to play Mr Green and get in on the Huge $4,680 Giveaway. Running until February 8th, 2023, there’s a whopping $360,000 waiting to be won.

Cash prizes are dropping every single day when you play the selected live tables and join in on the Weekly Tournaments and Daily Cash Drops.

Daily Prize Drops

There will be 7 daily prize drops. To be eligible just make sure you are placing a minimum bet of $1.00 on qualifying games. Multiple wins can be won by each player. All prizes will be credited within 72 hours.

Weekly Tournament

There are three separate weekly tournaments to take part in; Weekly Blackjack, Weekly Baccarat and Weekly Roulette. The goal is to score as many points as possible by scoring two consecutive wins. The more wins the more points, for example 2 wins is 1 point, 12 wins is 50,000 and etc.

Each tournament has its own set of rules and how to score points. Win your share of the daily prize drops by playing Mr Green today. Mr Green will help get you started with 100% up to $100 with the first deposit.