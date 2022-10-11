New Count Cashtacular Coming Soon to Jackpot Capital Casino

October 11, 2022 (Press Release) – With Halloween just around the corner, Jackpot Capital Casino is set to unveil a ghoulish new game with a unique new bonus feature.

Count Cashtacular has a grinning vampire as its Wild and a Pick Bonus feature where players choose between two free spins offers. Two generous introductory bonuses will be available when the new Halloween game debuts on Wednesday. Until December 12th, all active players can take 33 free spins on the new game and claim a 150% deposit bonus that includes another 30 free spins.

Count Cashtacular is a medium-volatility five-reel with 25 paylines that pays up to 50,000X a winning bet. It has an innovative new Pick Bonus feature that gives players two options. The Pick Bonus feature is triggered when Count Cashtacular symbols appear simultaneously on the first and last reels. Player can then choose 12 Free Games with Triple Prizes, or 5 Re-Spins. Free games can be re-triggered. If the player chooses five re-spins, the Count Cashtacular wild symbols are held in place for all five spins.

COUNT CASHTACULAR: INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFERS

Available October 12 – December 12, 2022

33 Free Spins on Count Cashtacular

Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 15 days

Coupon code: COUNTCASH

Players can win up to $180 during free spins.

150% Deposit Bonus — up to $1500

Includes 30 free spins on Count Cashtacular

Bonus code: CASHTACULAR

Min. deposit $35. Playthrough: 30X.

Last month Jackpot Capital released its new Desert Raider slot, a high volatility game with Morphing Symbols, featuring a swashbuckling adventurer exploring ancient Egyptian ruins in search of treasure. An introductory bonus for this new game is available until November 14th.

DESERT RAIDER: INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFERS

Available September 14 – November 14, 2022

40 Free Spins on Desert Raider

Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 15 days

Coupon code: RAIDER

Players can win up to $180 during free spins.

Jackpot Capital Casino has a huge selection of slots and table games from Spin Logic (formerly Realtime Gaming). Most games are also available in its mobile casino for smartphones and tablets. Just in time for more Halloween fun, Divas of Darkness, a very high volatility five-reel with sexy sorceresses and Multiplying Wilds, will launch on October 26th.