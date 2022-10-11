New Count Cashtacular Slot Game Bonus at Everygame Casino

October 12, 2022 (Press Release) – This week Everygame Casino introduces a new Halloween slot with a choice of bonus features as players continue to complete with each other for top weekly prizes in the $150,000 Haunted Castle casino bonus contest.

This year’s new Halloween game is Count Cashtacular. When the Count awards a bonus feature, players can pick their prize: 12 free spins or five free spins with sticky wilds and 3X win multipliers. Players can claim an up to $5000 introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new game.

COUNT CASHTACULAR INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Count Cashtacular

Min. deposit just $20

Code: COUNT150

Valid until November 15th.

The $150,000 Haunted Castle casino bonus contest will award $30,000 in weekly prizes every week until November 7th. Everygame Casino players automatically earn points when they play any of the casino’s hundreds of slots and table games. 300 players with the most points win weekly bonuses. The top 20 each week are entered in a final draw for a $1000 cash prize.

Also this month, depositing players can take 50 free spins on the Witchy Wins slot game. Until October 31st, they can get an up to $500 deposit bonus and then take free spins on the Halloween favorite.

WITCHY WINS HALLOWEEN BONUSES

Claim 1st bonus to qualify for 2nd

1. 100% up to $1000

Code: 1HAUNTED

2. 50 spins on Witchy Wins

Code: 2HAUNTED

Valid until October 31st

Witchy Wins has Wild Reels and Morphing Multiplying Wilds. Its Wild symbol is a bubbling Cauldron that can randomly morph into a Golden Cauldron and become a Multiplying Wild that multiplies wins up to 4X. Scatters trigger up to 50 free spins with the new Wild Reels feature. During free spins, one entire reel is always Wild.

Everygame Casino offers a huge selection of slots and table games from SpinLogic Gaming (formerly Realtime Gaming) and is known around the world for its excellent customer service and generous promotions.