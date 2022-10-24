New Halloween 🎃 Slot at Everygame Casino: Divas of Darkness

October 26, 2022 (Press Release) – Just in time for Halloween, Everygame Casino is adding Divas of Darkness, a magical new game with expanding, multiplying Wilds.

An introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins will be available until November 30th. Introductory bonuses for the new Count Cashtacular, released earlier this month, will be available until November 15th and the $150,000 Haunted Castle casino bonus contest continues until November 7th.

Divas of Darkness has four sexy sorceresses and their magic potions spinning on its reels. It’s a very high volatility game with 243 chances to win on every spin. Its top pay-out is 50,000X the bet per line.

The Scatter symbol is a VIP Pass that triggers up to 16 free spins. During free spins, Wilds can multiply wins up to 4X. Free spins can be re-triggered.

On any spin, up to four reels can be filled with the Expanding Wild symbol. If more than one Multiplying Wild is part of a winning combination, the values will be multiplied.

DIVAS OF DARKNESS: INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Divas of Darkness

Min. deposit just $20

Code: DIVAS150

Available until November 30th.

Earlier this month, Everygame Casino launched another new Halloween slot. The Introductory Bonus for the new Count Cashtacular is available for three more weeks.

COUNT CASHTACULAR INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Count Cashtacular

Min. deposit just $20

Code: COUNT150

Valid until November 15th.

When the Count awards a bonus feature, players can pick their prize: 12 free spins or five free spins with sticky wilds and 3X win multipliers.

COMPETITION FOR TOP WEEKLY BONUSES CONTINUES

The $150,000 Haunted Castle casino bonus contest will award $30,000 in weekly prizes every week until November 7th. Everygame Casino players automatically earn points when they play any of the casino’s hundreds of slots and table games. 300 players with the most points win weekly bonuses. The top 20 each week are entered in a final draw for a $1000 cash prize.

Everygame Casino is known around the world for its huge selection of real-money online casino games. The next new game, Merlin’s Riches, will debut November 9th.