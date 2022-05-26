New Khrysos Gold Coming Soon to Jackpot Capital Casino

May 27, 2022 (Press Release) — Next week, Jackpot Capital Casino will introduce the new Khrysos Gold slot from Realtime Gaming.

The new game is a tribute to the Greek god of gold and features RTG’s new Slippery Wild. It will be available starting June 1. All active players will be given 33 free spins.

A son of Zeus, Khrysos was considered to be the personification of gold and riches.

In this new game at Jackpot Capital, he’s a Slippery Wild symbol that slips to cover the symbol below and triggers the Slippery Wild Feature. After each spin, it moves down another position on the reel. The feature continues until all Wilds have slipped off the grid. When a Wild slips onto another Wild, the entire reel morphs into Wild symbols.

Free Games Scatter symbols trigger up to 12 free spins.

KHRYSOS GOLD INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFERS

Available June 1 – August 1, 2022

33 Free Spins on Khrysos Gold

Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 15 days

Coupon code: KHRYSOSGOLD

Players can win up to $180 during free spins.

125% Deposit Bonus — up to $1500

Includes 30 free spins on Khrysos Gold

Bonus code: KHRYSOS

Min. deposit $45. Playthrough: 30X.

Introductory free spins on Penguin Palooza, which launched earlier this month, are also still available.

PENGUIN PALOOZA INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFERS

Available May 18 – July 18, 2022

44 Free Spins on Penguin Palooza

Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 15 days

Coupon code: PALOOZA

Players can win up to $180 during free spins.

Penguin Palooza features a group of playful penguins and has a Locking Scatter that can lead to massive payouts.