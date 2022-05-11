New Penguin Palooza Coming Soon to Jackpot Capital Casino

May 12, 2022 (Press Release) — The new Penguin Palooza from Realtime Gaming is coming to Jackpot Capital Casino next week. The frosty new game features a group of playful penguins and has a Locking Scatter that can lead to massive payouts. When it arrives on May 18, all active players can take 44 free spins.

“Watching these partying penguins chilling in their icy playground is going to be cool when it heats up this summer,” said Jackpot Capital manager Oliver Smith.

The Wild in Penguin Palooza is an Ice Cube. The Scatter is an Igloo. Three Scatters trigger ten free games with up to 5X multipliers. A Baby Emperor Penguin is a Locking Scatter. Locking Scatters freeze their reels for up to three spins.

Penguin Palooza is a high volatility game with a top award of 50,000X the bet. It will be available in the download, instant play, mobile versions of the casino. More game details are available in Jackpot Capital’s blog featuring game reviews and general tips for online slots players.

PENGUIN PALOOZA INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFERS

Available May 18 – July 18, 2022

44 Free Spins on Penguin Palooza

Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 15 days

Coupon code: PALOOZA

Players can win up to $180 during free spins.

125% Deposit Bonus — up to $1500

Includes 30 free spins on Penguin Palooza

Bonus code: PENGUIN

Min. deposit $45. Playthrough: 30X.

Introductory free spins on last month’s new game, Fortunate Buddha, are also still available.

FORTUNATE BUDDHA INTRODUCTORY BONUS OFFER

Available until June 27, 2022

33 Free Spins on Fortunate Buddha

Available to all players that have made a deposit in previous 15 days

Coupon code: FREE-FORTUNE

Players can win up to $180 during free spins.

A Smiling Buddha and a serene Lotus Blossom are high paying symbols. There are two scatters. Three or more Sacks of Coins trigger 6 free spins. Six or more Fortune Orbs starts the Fortune Link Feature. The triggering Orbs are held in place for three re-spins. Additional Fortune Orbs appearing during free spins are also held. Collecting 15 Fortune Orbs wins the Super Grand Jackpot.