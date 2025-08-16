New Slot Bonus on ‘Regal Reels’ – LIVE – Sloto’Cash 🎰👑

Maggie Bean
Sloto'Cash Casino

Sloto’Cash Casino has rolled out a brand-new royal treat – Regal Reels, the latest slot release from SpinLogic.

Packed with majestic features, jackpot rewards, and a royal bonus offer, this game is ready to crown players with riches!

👑 Exclusive Sloto’Cash Bonus Offers on Regal Reels

🎁 15 Free Spins – No Deposit Bonus

  • Bonus Code: REGAL15REELS

  • No Deposit Required

  • Max. Cashout: $200

  • Wagering Requirement: 40x

  • Availability: Aug 14 – 31

  • Eligible: All Players

🎁 100 Easy-Win Spins – Deposit Bonus

  • Bonus Code: EASY100REELS

  • Minimum Deposit: $25

  • No Max. Cashout

  • Wagering Requirement: 25x

  • Availability: Aug 14 – 31

  • Eligible: All Players

👉 Pro Tip: Use the free spins first, then stack your bankroll with the 100 Easy-Win Spins for maximum gameplay time.

🎮 Regal Reels Game Features

Step into a kingdom of wealth with Regal Reels, a 5×3 video slot designed to deliver princely rewards. Here’s what awaits you:

  • Scatter Wins & Free Games

    • 3 Scatters = 3 Free Games with guaranteed prizes.

    • 4 Scatters = Free Games + Instant Prize (5x your bet).

    • 5 Scatters = Free Games + Instant Prize (25x your bet).

  • Pick Bonus Feature

    • Triggered by 3 or more King symbols in a row.

    • Choose from 4 castle windows hiding multipliers or even another King symbol (if 5 Kings triggered the feature) to unlock the Jackpot!

With every spin, Regal Reels delivers royal entertainment, where wins reign supreme.

🎯 Why Play Regal Reels at SlotoCash?

Two exclusive bonuses – no deposit free spins + deposit-based easy-win spins.
Low wagering on deposit spins (25x).
Big win potential with jackpots and multipliers.
 Trusted platform – SlotoCash Casino is renowned for player rewards and promotions.

🔎 Final Thoughts

If you’re ready to claim the crown jewel of prizes, Regal Reels is your chance to play like royalty. With both no-deposit spins and deposit spins available until August 31, now’s the time to join the throne and spin for regal riches.

👉 Play Regal Reels at Sloto’Cash Today! 👈

$7,777 in Free Welcome Bonuses + 300 Free Spins

  • Wagering: 25x – No Max Cashout – Minimum Deposit: $20

