New Slot Bonus on ‘Regal Reels’ – LIVE – Sloto’Cash 🎰👑

Sloto’Cash Casino has rolled out a brand-new royal treat – Regal Reels, the latest slot release from SpinLogic.
Packed with majestic features, jackpot rewards, and a royal bonus offer, this game is ready to crown players with riches!
👑 Exclusive Sloto’Cash Bonus Offers on Regal Reels
🎁 15 Free Spins – No Deposit Bonus
Bonus Code:
REGAL15REELS
No Deposit Required
Max. Cashout: $200
Wagering Requirement: 40x
Availability: Aug 14 – 31
Eligible: All Players
🎁 100 Easy-Win Spins – Deposit Bonus
Bonus Code:
EASY100REELS
Minimum Deposit: $25
No Max. Cashout
Wagering Requirement: 25x
Availability: Aug 14 – 31
Eligible: All Players
👉 Pro Tip: Use the free spins first, then stack your bankroll with the 100 Easy-Win Spins for maximum gameplay time.
🎮 Regal Reels Game Features
Step into a kingdom of wealth with Regal Reels, a 5×3 video slot designed to deliver princely rewards. Here’s what awaits you:
Scatter Wins & Free Games
3 Scatters = 3 Free Games with guaranteed prizes.
4 Scatters = Free Games + Instant Prize (5x your bet).
5 Scatters = Free Games + Instant Prize (25x your bet).
Pick Bonus Feature
Triggered by 3 or more King symbols in a row.
Choose from 4 castle windows hiding multipliers or even another King symbol (if 5 Kings triggered the feature) to unlock the Jackpot!
With every spin, Regal Reels delivers royal entertainment, where wins reign supreme.
🎯 Why Play Regal Reels at SlotoCash?
Two exclusive bonuses – no deposit free spins + deposit-based easy-win spins.
Low wagering on deposit spins (25x).
Big win potential with jackpots and multipliers.
Trusted platform – SlotoCash Casino is renowned for player rewards and promotions.
🔎 Final Thoughts
If you’re ready to claim the crown jewel of prizes, Regal Reels is your chance to play like royalty. With both no-deposit spins and deposit spins available until August 31, now’s the time to join the throne and spin for regal riches.
👉 Play Regal Reels at Sloto’Cash Today! 👈
Sloto'Cash Casino
$7,777 in Free Welcome Bonuses + 300 Free Spins
- Wagering: 25x – No Max Cashout – Minimum Deposit: $20