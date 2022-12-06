OPen the Uptown Aces XXL Xmas Package Early, Cash & Spins!

Christmas is coming early over at Uptown Aces so how does an early Xmas gift sound Power up the holiday luck with a special XXL Xmas Pack from Uptown Aces.

Uptown Aces wants its players to enjoy the holiday season and to see everyone at the top of the winners’ list this month.

The XXL Xmas Pack is just as the name suggests, it’s huge! The bonus pack offers a 150% match bonus, 200% extra add-on, $100 free chip and 100 free Xmas spins. Uptown is even throwing in an extra 100 free spin bonus that can be claimed twice per day.

Bonus | Deposit | Code

100 Spins $25+ EASYWINREALM 2x Daily (10x Roll Over!)

Added Spins $25+ RUNWITHCOMPS-77 Monthly Pack Double Comps

350 Spins $25+ ELASTICXMAS-1 Monthly Pack More Info (30x)

150% $25+ XXL-XMAS1 Monthly Pack +25 Spins (30x)

200% $25+ XXL-XMAS2 Monthly Pack +25 Spins (30x)

$100 Free – XXL-XMAS3 Monthly Pack Complete Above

Even if you haven’t played Uptown Aces yet you can still get in on the giveaways. Uptown rewards newbie players with a massive welcome bonus worth $8,888.

1st deposit- 250% up to $2,500

2nd deposit- 150% up to $1,500

3rd deposit- 100% up to $1,000

4th deposit- 100% up to $1,000

5th deposit- 100% up to $1,000

6th deposit- 188% up to $1,888