OPen the Uptown Aces XXL Xmas Package Early, Cash & Spins!

Christmas is coming early over at Uptown Aces so how does an early Xmas gift sound Power up the holiday luck with a special XXL Xmas Pack from Uptown Aces.
Uptown Aces wants its players to enjoy the holiday season and to see everyone at the top of the winners’ list this month.
The XXL Xmas Pack is just as the name suggests, it’s huge! The bonus pack offers a 150% match bonus, 200% extra add-on, $100 free chip and 100 free Xmas spins. Uptown is even throwing in an extra 100 free spin bonus that can be claimed twice per day.
Bonus | Deposit | Code
100 Spins $25+ EASYWINREALM 2x Daily (10x Roll Over!)
Added Spins $25+ RUNWITHCOMPS-77 Monthly Pack Double Comps
350 Spins $25+ ELASTICXMAS-1 Monthly Pack More Info (30x)
150% $25+ XXL-XMAS1 Monthly Pack +25 Spins (30x)
200% $25+ XXL-XMAS2 Monthly Pack +25 Spins (30x)
$100 Free – XXL-XMAS3 Monthly Pack Complete Above
Even if you haven’t played Uptown Aces yet you can still get in on the giveaways. Uptown rewards newbie players with a massive welcome bonus worth $8,888.
1st deposit- 250% up to $2,500
2nd deposit- 150% up to $1,500
3rd deposit- 100% up to $1,000
4th deposit- 100% up to $1,000
5th deposit- 100% up to $1,000
6th deposit- 188% up to $1,888
Uptown Aces Casino
Get started with a whopping 888% Welcome Bonus Pack on your first 8 deposits followed by 350 Free Spins!