Play a Huge Catalog of Slots at Bovada with $3,000 Bonus

Play hundreds of slots including the latest slots to hit the casino floor with three welcome bonuses up to $3,000. Bovada knows how to welcome players to the casino with one of the biggest welcome bonuses we have seen.

One thing that is guaranteed when you join and play Bovada, you will never be disappointed with their promotions or the number of games available to play. The welcome bonus is just the beginning of nonstop promotions and bonus giveaways.

Bovada adds new games to their games library on a regular basis with a handful of slots just added. This is all thanks to using their own proprietary software as well as Rival and RealTime Gaming. The new games include Ming Legend, Mythic Wolf, Raving Wildz, Gold Rush and the City of Riches 3K Jackpot, Genesis Island, Thundercrash and Crazy Christmas 1K Jackpot.

Play any of the hundreds of games with a special $3,000 in welcome bonuses. Use bonus code NEWWELCOME when signing up and before making your first deposit to receive a 100% match up to $1,000. The welcome bonus is redeemable up to three times.

Join Bovada today to start playing the hundreds of games available. The casino accepts new players including players from the USA.