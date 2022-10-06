Play Casino Extreme’s Monster Slot Rally Tournament

Here at Casino Extreme, we’re not scared of monsters this spooky month. Let’s throw a “Monster Slot Rally Tournament” with a $33,000 prize pool and $5,000 grand prize!

Casino Extreme hosted its summer nights tournament rally and now its time for October eves. October is the month that we cherish the monsters, goblins and ghouls and put them in the seats of monster trucks to compete for some of the biggest tournament prizes known to man.

The Monster Slot Rally Tournament is one of the biggest events hosted with a grand prize award worth $5,000, and 199 more generous prizes to be won totaling a monstrous prize pool worth $33,000.

To get in on the competition just play your favorite slots. For every $50 wagered you earn 1 point. You can also earn points by depositing. Earn up to an extra 50 points for depositing $200 or more.

Position Prize

1st $5,000 Cash

2nd $3,000 Cash

3rd $2,000 Cash

4th-9th $500 Free Chip

10th-19th $400 Free Chip

20th-29th $300 Free Chip

30th-39th $200 Free Chip

40th-49th $150 Free Chip

50th-99th $100 Free Chip

100th-119th $50 Free Chip

120th-149th $40 Free Chip

150th-200th $30 Free Chip

The Monster Slot Rally Tournament will run every day from now through October 30th, so plenty of time to get in your spins and secure a pay spot.