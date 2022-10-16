Play Cyberspins October Only Nickel Bingo Cashback Bonus

Claim a 15% Free Play Bingo Bonus October 2022 at Cyberspins Bingo when you place a minimum bet of $5 in their exciting Nickel Bingo Cashback bonus promotion!

Nickel Bingo Cashback is back over at CyberSpins and it just got better! Who would have thought that budget bingo could get any better than it already is? CyberSpins is giving away Nickel Bingo Cashback. Win even when you lose every Friday and Saturday with 15% Cashback.

This exciting cashback promotion is available in the Nickel Bingo room only. All that you need to do to participate is to make a minimum wager of $5 in the room between Friday and Saturday. This is a wager based promotion so it doesn’t matter if you win or lose you still win when you play CyberSpins. Up to $500 can be claimed each week in cashback bonuses.

The cashback promotion is for all players who have made at least one deposit in the previous 7 days. Cashback is awarded the first time the player logs into their account after 3am the following Sunday.

The promotion only counts towards the times that the Nickel Bingo room is open from 1pm through 9pm. All free play bingo cashback bonuses will expire after seven days. The bonus will expire if not claimed within 48 hours. All prizes are subject to 35x wagering.

Get ready, play and win only at CyberSpins!