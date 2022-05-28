Play for $1750 & 1000 Free Spins in 7Bit’s Weekly Race

Join 7Bits’ Weekly Race for a Chance to Scoop Up a Cash Prize or Win Some Free Spins

Join 7Bit Casinos Weekly Race for a chance to win a share of $1,750 in cash and 1,000 in free spins. Every week from Sunday until Saturday get in on the competition just by playing your favorite games.

All slots contribute toward the progression of the tournament. Only real money wagers qualify. The minimum wager to qualify is 0.50 per spin. Free spin rewards will be credited on the following slots; Platinum Lightning Deluxe, Platinum Lightning, Elvis Frog in Vegas and Fire Lightning. Cash prizes are subject to 30x wagering and free spin winnings are subject to 45x before winnings can be cashed out.

Prizes

1st place- $1,000 in Cash

2nd place- $100 in Cash

3rd-5th place- $50 in Cash

6th-10th place- $25 in Cash

11th-40th place- $12.50 in Cash

41st-60th place- 25 free spins

61st-100th place- 12 free spins

Be a winner every Sunday when you play 7Bit Casino! Get started with your winning journey today when you claim two great welcome bonuses.