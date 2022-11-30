Play in Everygame Poker’s SOFT Series Tourneys for Real Cash

November 30, 2022 (Press Release) – Everygame Poker’s SOFT Series Poker Tournaments are so popular with so many casual poker players that they’re running another series starting this weekend – and awarding another $37,500 in prizes.

Nine events beginning Friday, December 2nd, include two Superstack R&A tournaments, an Omaha HiLo R&A, two Progressive Bounty tournaments and one Big Bounty game. Guaranteed prize pools range from $1000 to $3,000 and buy-ins start at just $6. The $25,000 GTD Final is on December 10th.

Everygame players can use the same account to play in the casino, place sports bets and play poker. With a range of relatively low buy-ins, but large guaranteed prize pools, this series is great for casual players that are primarily casino and sportsbook customers. It gives less experienced poker players a shot at some real prize money.

“Side Events” include a Raffle, Cash Bonuses and free Blackjack. Players that compete in five or more tournaments (cash buy-in only) will be entered in the raffle for Everygame Poker merchandise (hoodie, t-shirts, caps, coffee mugs, towels, flip flops and more). Those that buy in to all nine tournaments will get a $200 cash bonus ($100 for 8, $50 for 6). Everyone that plays two or more tournaments will be entered in a raffle for 30 Free Blackjack Bets (10 winners).

Daily freerolls and Gold Chip events will award free entry tickets to each of the main tournaments.

Players can register for SOFT Series tournaments by clicking on them in the list of daily tournaments in the downloaded poker room or the instant play poker app.

Everygame Poker is the busiest poker room on the Horizon Poker Network. Its growing casino games section has slots and table games from four leading games providers.