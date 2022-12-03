Play Mr Green’s €100,000 Winter Cash Snowflakes Giveaway

Mr Green is dropping Cash Snowflakes this month into player accounts. This is the €100,000 Winter Giveaway Where Cash Prizes are Awarded

Mr Green loves Christmas time, more so than any other time of the year! One of his biggest promotions yet is happening now, the $100,000 Winter Giveaway! It’s snow cash prizes over in the live casino with a total of 1,224 cash snowflakes worth anything from $50 up to $5,000.

Prize Draw 1

December 1st through the 15th play any of the qualifying games for that time period to earn one prize draw entry for every $25 you play. Up to 200 entries can be earned per day for a chance to win one of the 612 cash prizes worth a total of $50,000. The prize draw will take place on December 20th.

Prize Draw 2

December 15th through January 1st play any of the qualifying games to earn one draw ticket for the prize draw for every $25 you play. The same amount of cash prizes, 612 will be awarded for the second part of the giveaway. The prize draw will take place on January 5th.

Prizes for both draws

1st place- $5,000

2nd place- $3,000

3rd place- $2,000

4th place- $1,000

5th-12th place- $500

13th-112th place- $100

113th-612th place- $50

Only gameplay on the qualifying games is eligible for the promotion. Free play money will not count towards the progression of the wagering. Winning a cash prize is not guaranteed as the prize draws are at random. No wagering is required since all prizes are cash prizes.