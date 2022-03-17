Play Paddy’s Lucky Forest Slot w/ 55 Free Spins Bonus

Red Dog Casino is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with 55 free spins and a 235% bonus on the new slot, Paddy’s Lucky Forest

Red Dog wishes you a happy St. Patrick’s Day! Take advantage of an extra 235% on your deposit plus 55 free spins on Paddy’s Lucky Forest to start off the lucky celebrations.

See how a gang of leprechauns try to find gold across the 5 reels and 720 ways to win in Paddy’s Lucky Forest. This game features a mini and major jackpot, along with sticky wilds, pick me bonuses, and free spins all leading you to the four leaf clovers and the pot’o gold that waits at the end of the rainbow.

Claim bonus code LEPRECHAUN before making your qualifying deposit of $10 when using Neosurf, $20 for BTC, LTC, ETH, Flexepin and USDT, and $30 if you’re using a Credit Card.

St. Patrick’s Day promo can be used up to five times. There’s a maximum bet of $10. While there is no maximum payout, there’s a 30x wagering requirement for winnings before they can be cashed out. Playthrough includes Keno, Scratch Cards, Board Games, Slots and Real-Series Video Slots. The free spins are only on Paddy’s Lucky Forest.

Play Red Dog Casino today!