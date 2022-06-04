Play Pragmatic Slots to Win a Share in €6,500,000 Prize Pool

Play your favorite Pragmatic Play slot machines and have a shot at winning €500,000 in prizes every month…that’s a total of €6,500,000 in prizes!

Double your fun when you play CasinoLuck and Pragmatic Plays Drops and Wins Slots. Have a chance to win a share of the $6,500,000 prize pool just by playing your favorite Pragmatic Play slots from now all the way through February 08, 2023.

How do you join the promotion? Join by playing your favorite games in the monthly tournaments and taking daily spins to win random dropped daily prizes, or by scoring the highest single spin win amount for a chance at the $500,000 that is awarded each month.

The Daily Prize Drop will run from Wednesday to Wednesday each week. To be eligible for the tournament competition you must wager at least $0.50 per spin and earn one in-game win to qualify. All prize drops are randomly rewarded to players. All prizes vary, once you opt in for the promotion the prizes will be displayed on the promotions page.

This is a long competition so plenty of time to play and win. Get started winning the daily prize drops with 100% up to $150 plus 150 free spins on Book of Dead when you join CasinoLuck today.