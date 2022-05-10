Shine on this week with the Game of the Week! Make your 1st deposit and double your comp points by playing on Big Night!

Shine on when you play Red Stag’s Hot Game of the Week, Big Night with an extra 325% and double comp points. Big Night is one of those slots that keeps you engaged with every spin.

The 5-reel, 25 payline video slot offers everything from free spins, bonus feature, wilds to multiple coin denominations. Spin the bright lights for a chance to win with every spin with a 97% RTP.

325% plus 100 Free Spins

Date- May 9th through the 15th

Bonus offer- 325% plus 100 free spins redeemable one time.

Coupon code- HOTBNIGHT

Double Comps

Date- May 9th through the 15th

Bonus offer- Double comp points playing Big Night with your first deposit

Coupon code- no code needed

The minimum deposit to qualify for this week’s bonus rewards is $25 when using Cryptocurrencies and Credit Cards, and $10 for all other payment options Red Stag offers.

Spin the bright lights with an extra $2,500 in casino welcome bonuses. Red Stag welcomes new players with a 7-level welcome bonus that all starts with the first deposit.

1st deposit will receive 275% extra plus 100 spins on Dolphin Reef

2nd deposit will receive 175% extra plus 100 spins on Fat Cat

3rd deposit will receive 100% extra plus 50 spins on Funky Chicken