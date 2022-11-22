Play Slots Million’s November 50k Football Fever Tournament

November 50K Football Fever is underway over at Slots Million. The Casino is excited to join in on the exciting football season with its latest Yggdrasil promotion.

This special offer is giving players the chance to compete against each other in the one-week event for a chance to be crowned the champion and take home the guaranteed prize money of $10,000 just for first place.

There are 360 total prizes to be won with a guaranteed $50,000 prize pool.

How do you win your share of the prize pool? This is easy! Play any of the following slots to compete against others; Valley of the Gods, Firekick! Multimax, MexOMax! Multimax and Champion of the Underworld.

The goal is to earn as many points as you can by getting the highest sum multiplier per win. This means your score is tallied by your win to bet ratio then multiplied by 20. The highest scores achieved throughout the competition will rank across the leaderboard.

Football Fever Prize Pool

1st place- $10,000

2nd-3rd place- $5000

4th-6th place- $1000

7th-10th place- $500

11th-30th place- $250

31st-80th place- $150

81st-130th place- $100

131st-200th place- $50

201st- 360 place- $25

The tournament competition will end on November 27th at 11:59pm. There is no minimum bet required to score points on any of the eligible games. All prizes are subject to Slots Million’s bonus rules.