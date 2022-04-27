Play Wild Slots Go Bonanza for a Chance at a €2,500 Cash

Things are getting a little crazy over at Wild Slots. The Slots Go Bonanza is underway with $25,000 in cash prizes available for the top 200 qualifiers.

From now through May 3rd play any of Play’n Go’s qualifying slots; Rise of Olympus, Moon Princess 100, Gemix and Legacy of Egypt to participate and earn points to get you on top of the leaderboard.

How you earn points is based on the sum of win multipliers from your spins. All win multipliers are calculated by the following formula; your win is multiplied by your wager. Let’s say you wager $1 and win $5 then your populated score for that round is 5. The minimum wager per spin to qualify is 0.10.

Prize table

1st place- $2,500

2nd place- $1,500

3rd place- $1,250

4th place- $1,000

5th place- $750

6th-10th place- $500

11th-15th place- $250

16th-20th place- $200

21st-50th place $150

51st-100th place- $100

101st-150th place- $50

151st-200th place- $25

All prizes will be awarded on May 3rd. Since all prizes are in cash there are no wagering requirements. Get crazy and go bonanza, play Wild Slots today!